Mumbai: Abduction case solved, man held within hours

THE PANT Nagar police in Ghatkopar (East) have arrested a 30-year-old man, who had allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl Sunday morning. The police said accused Prabhu Khedekar had demanded Rs 2 lakh as ransom. He was arrested from Vikhroli.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Manoj Lohiya said the girl was going to her tuition classes on foot around 9 am Sunday when Khedekar came on a two-wheeler and told her that her father, a BEST employee, had been arrested by the police. He allegedly told the girl that her father had asked him to immediately bring her to the police station.

“He told her to sit on his bike. As the girl seemed unsure, he fished out a chopper and forced her to get on the bike,” said zonal deputy commissioner Sachin Patil. Khedekar allegedly took her to Mulund where he called up the girl’s father. The accused told him to pay Rs 2 lakh as ransom if he wanted her alive, said the police. Her father then approached the Pant Nagar police station where an FIR was registered.

Senior inspector Praful Phadke formed a team and told the girl’s father to agree to the demand. Khedekar was then told that the money was ready and he could come at Vikhroli to take it. “As soon as the accused reached Vikhroli, we laid a trap and arrested him. We rescued the girl from Mulund within four hours of getting the complaint,” Phadke said.

