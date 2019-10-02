Due application of mind while approving cutting, removal of trees, says BMC

The Tree Authority and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday told the court that there was due application of mind while approving the cutting of 2,185 trees and transplanting of 461 trees for the construction of Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony. It also said that the decision was made after three visits by experts to the site, three meetings and by considering the objections.

The court was hearing the PIL filed by Zoru Bhathena challenging the decision of the Tree Authority approving the removal of trees.

According to the PIL, the resolution dated August 29, passed by the Tree Authority, for the removal of trees is a “brazen breach” of a High Court order passed in July.

The HC order said that opinion of expert members on the team must be valued and should become an essential facet of decision-making. This decision must contain the reason why the objection is being overruled, it added.

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, representing the BMC and Tree Authority, argued that three site visits were conducted by experts and, on the basis of the second visit on August 10, expert Subhash Patne, through a letter, suggested transplantation of sabubal trees.

On the basis of the third visit on August 20, he opined that sabubal trees should not be transplanted. There are 624 sabubal trees among the 2,646 trees to be cut. They are said to be fast growing tree used for fencing, soil fertility, firewood and livestock fodder.

Advocate General A A Kumbhakoni for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) told the court that the sabubal trees are toxic in nature and that is the reason why it was decided to cut them.

On this argument, Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog said that the Tree Authority should have recorded a reason as to why the sabubal trees are harmful for the environment as contended by them.

Kumbhakoni also told the court that as a compensatory measure, the MMRCL has already planted 20,000 trees at Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Refuting the allegations of the petitioner, Chinoy told the court that it is absurd to say that the recommendation of experts was not considered, contending that about 50 per cent of their recommendations were accepted while making the decision.

He also told the court that two days after the decision was made to cut the trees, there was a huge disturbance by public, but that does not invalidate the decision taken in the meeting.

Chief Justice Nandrajog also rapped another petitioner, Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav, for “trash pleadings” in his petition related to the issue. His petition said that enough time was not granted to prepare for the meeting to be conducted for taking a decision on the tree-cutting. His petition was accompanied with the statement of two other corporators, who had walked out of meeting.