Mumbai: A smart township for cops to be built by collective of policemen

The government’s push to build smart cities and towns has culminated in a novel initiative in Maharashtra where policemen have come together to build a smart township on the outskirts of Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal for setting up an integrated township, exclusively for policemen, on a 46-hectare (113 acre) land parcel in Khalapur’s Wayal, which is just about 50 kilometers from the commercial capital. The Brihanmumbai Police Cooperative Housing Society — a collective formed by policemen themselves — had approached the government for the permission to build the township.

Nitin Kareer, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, confirmed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already granted his approval to the construction project under the government’s newly revised policy for integrated townships. A formal notification in this regard will be issued in the coming few days. The proposal is to set up a smart township comprising 10,000 ownership homes for the policemen. As per the government’s policy, the housing society will be entitled for 1.95 FSI or building rights over 1.85 times the plot’s gross size. Besides building homes for the policemen, the society would have to build a network of dedicated bicycle tracks, intelligent transport management systems and pedestrian pathways within the township. Drawing from the Centre’s “Smart Cities” model, the state’s revised policy also demanded WiFi connectivity, 24×7 water supply and green buildings, among other things, in the township.

For encouraging the initiative, the CM has ordered relaxation of norms for economic activity within the township. Although the government’s policy mandates a township developer to set aside 20 per cent built-up space for economic activity as a measure to promote the walk-to-work concept, Fadnavis has decreased this requirement to just 10 per cent built-up space for the township for policemen. Similarly, the CM has also extended a discount on premiums payable for various building and town planning permits, which have been halved in this case. The obligation for building homes for economically weaker and low-income segments has also been relaxed from 20 per cent of the overall buildable space to 15 per cent to promote police housing.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pratap Dighavkar, one of the main promoters of the project, said, “The homes built in the township would cater to the housing needs of police constables and widows of policemen.” Dighavkar claimed that the housing society already owned most of the land required for the project. He, however, refused to divulge further information. “Once the government issues a formal notification, we plan to invite the chief minister himself to brief the media about the details.”

Sources said that the township falls in the influence zone of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), a state-owned firm, has already drawn up plans to promote a mega city in the influence area. The CM has also sanctioned proposals for nine other integrated township projects under the revised policy.

While three other townships — two promoted by Valuable Properties and another one by the Baviskar group — falling in the airport’s influence area were approved, four other townships around Pune were also cleared. Construction giant Lodha group’s proposal for a new township in Bhiwandi was also approved. Kareer also confirmed that a proposal for amalgamation of three township projects, promoted by the group, between Navi Mumbai and Dombivali, and the application of the revised norms to this amalgamated township had also been approved.

Earlier, on December 26, 2016, the Fadnavis government had revised norms for integrated township lifting curbs on construction in green belts. Under the erstwhile norms, the buildable area permissible on green belts had been restricted to 0.6 times the plot area even as township in residential or urbanised zones were permitted to build up to 1.7 times the plot area. Fadnavis’s revised norms did away with this distinction.

Under the prevalent norms, a floor space index (FSI) of built-up area to total plot area of 1.7 is permitted for townships in residential or urbanised zones, whereas the FSI on green belts is restricted to 0.6. But the revised norms have done away with this distinction. Depending on the size of the township, the new norms allow developers to build up to 2.2 times the plot size in any zone. The revised norms state that a township developer is entitled to a basic FSI of 1. For townships on green belts, no development zones, agricultural zones, lands marked as afforestation zones or hill slopes, a developer will have to pay an additional premium of 10-20 per cent of the ready reckoner for zone conversion to residential use. Besides this, depending on the township’s size, a developer is entitled to a further additional FSI of 0.7 to 1 by paying another 10 per cent premium on ready reckoner rates. The state has also retained the existing provision of providing another 0.2 FSI to developers for meeting the obligation of building homes for economically weaker and low-income segments on 20 per cent of the buildable space.

Stating that “enhancing construction rights on green belts contained in a township would lessen the demand for diversion of more agricultural lands for construction purposes,” the government had argued that the revision in norms was “needed to meet the growing housing demand.” It also clarified that no township would be permitted on land designated as notified forests, water bodies, tribal lands, national parks, defence estates, cantonment lands and eco-sensitive belts.

Smart City concepts of dedicated bicycle tracks, intelligent transport management systems, pedestrian pathways, 24×7 water supply and WiFi connectivity were also incorporated. Within three months of policy, ten proposals have now been approved. Kareer said that this only indicated that the revisions to the policy have been well received. Sources said that some of the projects approved had been in the pipeline for sometime now.

To develop 22 cities, CM to kick off Rs 1,622-cr schemes

Mumbai: To enhance better civic amenities, including clean drin-king water and solid waste management, schemes worth Rs 1,622 crore will be implem-ented across 22 cities and towns in Mahar-ashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch these schemes through e-bhoomip-ujan in Mumbai on Thursday. It will be followed by the interaction with the local representatives in every city and town. Taking the growing urbanisation as a challenge, the chief minister has clearly indicated that all the parameters of smart cities undertaken by Centre’s Amrut Abhiyan should be implemented in every city and town in the state.

