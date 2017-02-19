Mumbai: 9 days after kidnap of toddler, cops rescue her with CCTV help

With help from the CCTV network across the city, the Nirmal Nagar Police traced a 2.5-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her Bandra east residence nine days ago. While the girl has been found, the police are looking for the woman who had allegedly kidnapped her.

Shifa Shaikh was playing near her house in Bandra east, when an unidentified woman allegedly kidnapped her between 12 noon and 1 pm on February 9. The police team started their investigations to trace Shifa, using the CCTV footage from nearby Bandra Railway Station, where a woman was spotted walking away with the girl. Police teams scanned through CCTV footage from railway stations where she could have travelled with the toddler.

“After scanning the footages, we found the woman leaving with the baby at Kings Circle Railway Station,” said an officer. A police team then arrived at a slum near the Kings Circle police station, where Shifa was found in one of the shanties in a woman’s custody.

The woman’s preliminary statement revealed that one of her acquaintances left the girl with her and said she will come to fetch her. However, the woman did not return. Police sources said they have identified the woman and attempts to trace her are underway.