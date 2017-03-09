Mumbai: 8 shops raided for illegal drug sale for pets

Tablets, ear drops and oral suspensions were being sold for pets which are categorised under Schedule H and X drugs. Tablets, ear drops and oral suspensions were being sold for pets which are categorised under Schedule H and X drugs.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raided and seized drugs worth Rs 4.4 lakh from eight shops in Mumbai, Pune and Thane after getting a lead on illegal sale of drugs for pet animals. In Mumbai, five shops in Andheri, Goregaon, Kandivli, Kandivli’s Lokhandwala township and Santacruz were involved in the unlicensed sale.

According to FDA’s assistant commissioner Madhuri Pawar, the shops had no licence to sell medication for pets. Tablets, ear drops and oral suspensions were being sold for pets which are categorised under Schedule H and X drugs.

“Moreover, these drugs need prescription for sale,” said Pawar. Apart from Mumbai, two shops were raided in Thane and one in Pune. FIRs have been registered against each shop owners, an FDA official said.