Mumbai: 76-year-old held for molesting minor girl

The incident took place in Khar area on Friday afternoon (Representational Image) The incident took place in Khar area on Friday afternoon (Representational Image)

Khar police arrested a 76-year-old man on Friday evening for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

The incident took place in Khar area on Friday afternoon when the victim was playing with her elder sister, the police said.

Ramchandra Jadhav, senior police inspector, Khar police station, said: “The girl and the accused stay in the same area. The girl was playing in the verandah when the accused walked up to her and touched her inappropriately.”

The girl complained about the incident to her mother, police said.

The mother and daughter then approached Khar police station and registered a case against the 76-year-old, following which a team was dispatched and the accused was arrested, police said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App