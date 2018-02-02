Mumbai: 75-year-old woman found murdered at home

The Goregaon police have registered a case of murder and voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery against unidentified individuals under the Indian Penal Code. The Goregaon police have registered a case of murder and voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery against unidentified individuals under the Indian Penal Code.

A 75-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Goregaon West on Wednesday. The body of Miruben Patel, with the throat slit, was spotted by her son-in-law Ashok Singh (55) around 6.30 pm, said the police.

Patel, the police said, was last seen around 9 am when her son Babu Patel (45), who is employed at a private firm left home for work. The police said the mother and son were the only two occupants of the first floor house at Gaondevi

in Goregaon.

Drawers and cupboards in the house were found to have been emptied, leading the police to suspect that an unidentified person might have killed the woman and then robbed the house.

“We are investigating the crime from all angles,” said Dhanaji Nalawade, the senior inspector, Goregaon police station. The police are calculating the total value of the belongings stolen. Nalawade added that the police were speaking to Patel’s family members and neighbours.

He added that they would also check the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the building. The Goregaon police have registered a case of murder and voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery against unidentified individuals under the Indian Penal Code.

