Mumbai: 72-year-old man found dead with legs tied

A 72-year-old man was found allegedly murdered, with his legs tied with a rope, in his home at Pydhonie on Saturday. The police have identified the deceased as Iqbal Darvesh, a resident of Sai Manzil, Pydhonie. The incident was reported to the Pydhonie police around 6.45 pm and a case of murder has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Dyaneshwar Chavan, said, “Darvesh lived alone and owned a salon, restaurants and guest houses in the neighbourhood. He usually visited his salon at around 5 pm. But when he did not turn up for an entire day, his nephew went to visit him at his house and found that the door was left ajar and Darvesh’slegs were tied with a rope.”

Police said they are not ruling out robbery as the motive.

“We have registered a case against unknown persons,” said another officer. ENS