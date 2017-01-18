Mumbai: 7-yr term for school van attendant who raped 4-yr-old

A special court Tuesday convicted a school van attendant of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl student in 2014.

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court sentenced accused Mangesh Pawar (42) to seven years’ imprisonment.

Pawar was working as an attendant in a van that ferried children of more than six schools in a western suburb of Mumbai. On the day of the incident, according to the prosecution, the victim’s mother felt the girl looked scared after reaching home. The girl told her that she had been touched inappropriately by the accused and that she was in pain.

The mother rushed her to a doctor and later filed an FIR with the police.

Investigation revealed that the girl who went to school in the van daily was the first one to be picked up and the last to be dropped. After dropping other children, Pawar had sexually assaulted her. The court convicted him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The child had deposed before the court and identified the accused.