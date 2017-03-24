Mumbai: 67-year-old catches eve-teaser, thrashes him for harassing school girl

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A youth was caught and thrashed by a 67-year-old woman after he harassed a school-going girl in Marine Lines area of South Mumbai, police said on Friday. He was later arrested by the police. The incident took place on Maharshi Karve road on March 21, when the girl, a std 9th student, was returning home after school. Premkumar Yadav, the accused, allegedly began to follow her, and when the girl tried to hurry, he allegedly held her hand and threatened her with a knife.

The girl managed to run home, and told her grandmother about the incident.

Her grandmother, who is 67 years old, rushed to the spot, and catching hold of Yadav, gave him a thrashing.

A patrolling team from Azad Maidan police station reached there and took Yadav in custody.

“A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered against Yadav,” said a senior police official. Local court remanded him in judicial custody.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now