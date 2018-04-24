Mumbai: 59-year-old woman ‘sexually assaults’ minor in school

Citing patient confidentiality, the hospital refused to comment on the girl’s medical condition. “She did not require hospitalisation,” a hospital official said. (Representational Image) Citing patient confidentiality, the hospital refused to comment on the girl’s medical condition. “She did not require hospitalisation,” a hospital official said. (Representational Image)

A 59-YEAR-OLD woman, an attendant at a south Mumbai school, was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl on the school premises. The girl’s father, an alumni of the school, said that around two weeks ago, the child had complained of abdominal pain and thereafter showed signs of depression. “We thought she had an upset stomach and let it go. She then became hesitant to go to school.”

On Sunday night, while playing with a cousin, the girl mentioned that the attendant had touched her inappropriately while taking her to the washroom. “We overheard the conversation and on Monday morning, took her to the hospital for a check-up. The doctor confirmed that her hymen was ruptured,” said the father.

Following a complaint lodged by the child’s parents and the school’s executive body of guardians on Monday, the school suspended the attendant pending an inquiry, said the principal. He added that the child was asked to identify the attendant.

“It is an unfortunate incident. The attendant identified by the child has been with the school for around 20 years and stayed on the campus. She is due to retire next year. She has denied the allegations,” said the principal, adding that there have been no previous complaints against the attendant.

When contacted, Masina Hospital Medical Director Dr Vispi Jokhi said: “Our consultant checked the child and informed the parents of the findings. We did not refer her to any other doctor,” Jokhi said.

Citing patient confidentiality, the hospital refused to comment on the girl’s medical condition. “She did not require hospitalisation,” a hospital official said.

“We registered a case after the parents lodged a complaint. The accused has been arrested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Virendra Mishra.

The woman was booked under sections 4, 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act-2012 pertaining to penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. She will be produced in court on Tuesday.

The school principal said that regular meetings are conducted with employees, including teachers and support staff, by the administration to sensitise them about child sexual abuse. “We have a child protection code of conduct, which is issued to all staff members, every year. We will now add a clause that should a complaint against any staff come to us in regard to inappropriate behaviour, services will be terminated with immediate effect, pending an inquiry,” he added.

(Inputs from Tabassum Barnagarwala)

