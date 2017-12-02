Mumbai: 57-yr-old falls from fifth floor of Kurla building, dies

Representational Image Representational Image

A 57-year-old woman fell to her death from the fifth floor of a building in Kurla on Friday. Police said the deceased was installing a pigeon net on the window when the incident took place.

The deceased has been identified as Karuna Modi. She stayed on the fifth floor of the Ramkripa Building at Shiv Srishti Society in Kurla along with her family.

An officer from Nehru Nagar police station said: “Modi was staying with her husband, son and a grandson, but she was disturbed by the fact that pigeons would often come in their house.” On Friday, when the deceased was installing pigeon nets on the window, the nails of the grill broke loose and she fell down, police said.

Following the incident, the watchman of the building went to the fifth floor and informed her son about the incident. Modi was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. Modi died due to head injury, police said.

Nehru Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the case further.

