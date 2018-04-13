Mumbai: 53-year-old man ‘dupes’ woman from Oshiwara of Rs 76 lakh, arrested

Three persons, including the main accused, have been named as wanted in the case. Three persons, including the main accused, have been named as wanted in the case.

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly duping a woman from Oshiwara of Rs 76 lakh over the past few years. The police are checking if the accused is part of an international gang as he reportedly made the victim travel to Germany to collect part of the money that he owed her. It was when the money was not returned to the woman in Germany that she returned to Mumbai and approached the police.

Andheri police then registered an FIR and transferred the case to the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch. Three persons, including the main accused, have been named as wanted in the case.

An officer said the 32-year-old complainant had a plot of land at Andheri that had been sealed a few years ago by government officials due to non-payment of taxes.

In 2008, the accused, Raju Tiwari, who is from Versova, contacted the woman and reportedly told her that he knew people in the state government who could ensure that the ownership of the land was returned to her. The complainant allegedly paid him Rs 16 lakh to get the land back. But when years passed and he did not fulfil the promise, the complainant asked Tiwari to return the money.

He also reportedly told the complainant that he had invested the money with business associates in Frankfurt. In 2016, the woman visited Frankfurt and arranged a meeting with Tiwari’s “business associates”. The same day, Tiwari called up the woman and convinced her to make a transfer of Rs 60 lakh to him, which, he said, he would then ask his associates to pay her in Euros, an officer said.

The woman transferred Rs 60 lakh to Tiwari but did not get back the promised payment. Back in Mumbai, the accused again gave the woman the impression that he was in the process of getting the land transferred back in her name. In 2017, the woman approached the police.

Andheri police registered an FIR on Friday under sections 420 (cheating), 506 and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The matter was then handed over to the property cell of the crime branch. On Thursday, Tiwari was arrested and produced in court. He has been remanded in police custody till Monday. Defence lawyer Ajay U Dubey said: “The allegations against my client are false and he is not involved in the crime.”

