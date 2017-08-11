Mumbai: 50-yr-old ‘treats’ torn clothes, makes them look brand new

A multi-lingual signboard invites those seeking “treatment” for their fabrics. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza) A multi-lingual signboard invites those seeking “treatment” for their fabrics. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

Sitting on a metal chair with bags of colourful clothes surrounding him, Noor Mohammed Khan, a 50-year-old rafoogar or one who mends clothes, repairs damaged clothes. A multi-lingual signboard invites those seeking “treatment” for their fabrics. Unfazed by the hustle and bustle of the western suburb of Malad, Khan continues to do his job with as much precision as possible to make gaping holes in garments disappear.

Khan came to Mumbai from his village in Uttar Pradesh in 1985 for a new life, with a job that would bring him and his family prosperity. “I quickly realised that only the educated have a chance of succeeding here,” he is prompt to add. Khan stitches clothes using a particular style, which he says is the ‘Kashmiri’ style of darning.

He holds the needle to pull on the threads of the cloth surrounding the frayed or torn part, which he uses to fill the gap caused by a tear. The process is detailed. However, he manages to make the cloth look brand new, all of which he says, he does by hand.

Khan says: “Despite people’s preference for tailors who can offer more services, I receive enough customers to make a living out of the only real skill I know.” He says that the customers he receives like to have their clothes hand-stitched instead of being stitched by a machine. Starting from Rs 15, he charges his customers based on the kind of fabric they bring and the size of cloth he needs to repair.

The number of customers he receives varies every day and although he does not keep a record of his earnings, he says he makes a modest living. His day starts at 10 am and he finishes up at 8 pm. Once he wraps up the clothes, he tucks them away in a locker, although he does not fear losing them. “Why would anyone steal these clothes?” Khan chuckles.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App