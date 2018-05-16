Mumbai: 50% of riders of Metro One board from Andheri, Ghatkopar stations

Mumbai Metro. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Mumbai Metro. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Almost 50 per cent of the ridership of the Metro One corridor is contributed by the Andheri and Ghatkopar Metro stations. According to the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) this is due to their direct connections to the suburban railway stations.

“The importance of the suburban stations of Ghatkopar and Andheri has increased further after introduction of the Reliance Infra promoted Mumbai Metro One services. These stations are also around densely populated residential cum commercial areas,” said a Mumbai Metro One spokesperson.

The data provided by the MMOPL reveals that Andheri contributes to 21 per cent and Ghatkopar 26 per cent of overall weekday ridership of Mumbai Metro One. Of the total daily ridership of 4,00,137 commuters on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor, 1,03,668 commuters travel from Ghatkopar while 85,108 travel from Andheri.

Though Ghatkopar witnesses the maximum footfall among the 12 stations, in last one year, Andheri has seen a greater increase in footfalls. Ghatkopar has seen a 12 per cent growth while Andheri experienced a 19 per cent growth from March 2017. In 2017, 92,832 people travelled from Ghatkopar while 71,261 travelled from Andheri. The total ridership on the corridor has increased by 15 per cent in the last year.

“On a weekday, commuters of Mumbai Metro One are largely those who stay on western or central suburbs and have their workplaces in business district from Saki Naka to Andheri,” added the spokesperson.

Since its opening in 2014, the Andheri station to Ghatkopar route has remained the most popular one and has witnessed consistent growth over the years. In 2017, the route saw 11 per cent growth and this year a growth of 13 per cent.

