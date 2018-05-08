Mumbai: 5-yr-old girl ‘raped’ by minor neighbour

Following the two FIRs, the police arrested 12 persons in this connection, besides the 11-year-old accused of rape. A senior officer said the incident took place on March 1. Following the two FIRs, the police arrested 12 persons in this connection, besides the 11-year-old accused of rape. A senior officer said the incident took place on March 1.

NEARLY TWO months after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old, the incident came to light on Sunday after a fight broke out between the girl’s family and that of the 11-year-old in Deonar.

Both families are related and live in the same neighbourhood. As per police, the families decided to not report the rape after the family of the 11-year-old boy agreed to foot the medical expenses of the girl. However, after a fight broke out between the two sides on Sunday, they approached the police and the incident came to light. The Deonar police have filed cross-complaints in the matter.

Following the two FIRs, the police arrested 12 persons in this connection, besides the 11-year-old accused of rape. A senior officer said the incident took place on March 1.

Police stated that the girl recently complained of pain after which there were fights between the two families. On Sunday morning, men and women from both the families indulged in a physical fight after which the police were informed.

The police registered cases against them invoking sections of the Indian Penal Code section 376 (punishment for rape) and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 21 (mandatory reporting of sexual offences) of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

