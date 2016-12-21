Mumbai: 5 year old ‘falls’ to death from Byculla highrise, 2 neighbours with whom family had frequent quarrels detained

A day after five-year-old Manvi Ingale fell to her death from the 15th floor of a highrise in Byculla, the police detained two neighbours with whom her family had frequent quarrels. A day after five-year-old Manvi Ingale fell to her death from the 15th floor of a highrise in Byculla, the police detained two neighbours with whom her family had frequent quarrels.

On Tuesday, the police handed over Manvi’s body to her parents at their home in Vighnaharta housing society in Ghodapdeo after a post-mortem at KEM hospital. She was cremated at Shivaji Park, the police said.

Manvi, who lived with her father Ashok, employed at a clothes showroom in Byculla, and mother Aarti, a constable at the Worli traffic police headquarters, was getting ready to go to her grandmother’s home in Kalachowkie on Monday afternoon when she fell from the corridor outside her 15th floor home and landed on top of a car parked on the ground.

“Every afternoon, Ashok would take Manvi to her grandmother’s home. Manvi would go to school from there,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that the wall in the corridor is three-and-a-half-foot high and Manvi was a few inches shorter. “It is very hard to believe she would slip over the wall by herself,” he said.

However, there are no witnesses who saw Manvi plunge over the wall, the police said. CCTV cameras are mounted only at the entrance of the building, the police said.

The police are probing the relations of the Ingale family with the other 11 families who live on the 15th floor. According to the police, the Ingale family has had some petty arguments with one of the women detained. “One of the women had been traumatised ever since her young son died in an accident and her husband left her a year ago,” the officer said.

One of the arguments between the neighbours had ended with the detained woman burning Manvi’s school uniform earlier this year, the police said. The Ingale family had then registered a non-cognisable offence at the Byculla police station.

An officer at Byculla police station said the other neighbour detained had been harassing Aarti Ingale for a loan, which she had refused to give.

Statements of seven neighbours have so far been recorded. The police will also attempt to recreate the sequence of events which led to Manvi falling from the building. “We will conduct a dummy test to understand how she fell and whether she hit any beams on the way to the ground,” said the officer.