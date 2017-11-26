Mumbai: 5 chain-snatchers held, gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh recovered

THE THANE police on Saturday recovered gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh after arresting five suspected chain-snatchers who had fled to Ajmer. The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them. After learning about the MCOCA case being registered against them at the Wagle Estate police station in Thane, the five accused, who hail from the Ambivali area of Thane, had fled to Ajmer, from where they were arrested on Friday.

“The accused are notorious and after we found out their involvement in several cases, we invoked MCOCA against them. After that the five had fled the state,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) D S Swamy.

A police officer said they had been on the lookout for main accused Sarfaraz Baig and received a tipoff that Baig along with his accomplices were in Ajmer. “With the arrest of the five, we have solved 17 cases of chain-snatching and recovered 406 gram of gold worth Rs 8.27 lakh from the accused,” Swamy said.

