Mumbai: 4th arrest in gold heist case

The Thane Police Crime Branch have arrested one more person in connection with robbery of 28 kg of gold worth over Rs 7 crore from Manappuram Gold, a gold loan firm in Ulhasnagar, Thane, on December 26, taking the number of arrested to four. In a brazen heist, the accused had drilled a hole in the wall of the premises and broken into the vault to rob the gold.

Crime Branch officials had initially arrested three accused in connection with the case on December 30. After further investigation, they apprehended the fourth accused on Tuesday.

Ulhasnagar Police had transferred the case to Unit 4 of the Crime Branch.

Through their sources, they got to know that the accused would come to Turbhe, a Navi Mumbai suburb. The Crime Branch laid a trap and arrested Akhtar Samsher Sheikh (44), Kamarruddin Sheikh (28) and Manoj Nurbahadur Saoud (35) on December 30. Interrogation of the three accused led to the arrest of the fourth accused. Crime Branch recovered around 2.8 kg of gold worth over Rs 77 lakh from the first three accused.

The firm was closed from December 24 to December 26 due to Christmas and the accused used the opportunity to carry out the heist.