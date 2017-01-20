Mumbai: 46 per cent kids malnourished, 88 per cent pregnant women anaemic in Shivaji Nagar, shows study by NGO Apnalaya

WITH 46 per cent of the children suffering from malnourishment and 88 per cent of the pregnant women suffering from anaemia, the 6 lakh residents of Shivaji Nagar have been surviving without any maternity homes or hospitals, stated a situation analysis report on Shivaji Nagar released by the NGO Apnalaya on Thursday. In addition to that, the infant mortality rate (per 1000 live births) is 55 and about 34 per cent of infants between the age group of 11-23 months are not fully immunised.

With a Human Development Index of 0.05, M East ranks last in the list of 24 wards. Around 11.5 per cent of the total slum population of the city lives in Shivaji Nagar which has an approximate population of 6 lakh. The survey was conducted with a sample size of 32,881 people living in 12 clusters of Shivaji Nagar. The study focused on various aspects of the residents of the area including education, economic profile, employment, health and food insecurity among others.

According to the survey, malnourishment in children has been recorded under three categories. While 44 per cent of the children were found to be underweight, 57 per cent were found to be stunted and 15 per cent of the children fell under the wasted category which meant that the child was not of the required height or weight.

Currently, there is only one dispensary and four health posts in the area. There are no maternity homes or peripheral, secondary or tertiary hospitals. “Shivaji Nagar needs a minimum of 60 dispensaries, 12 health posts and at least two maternity homes,” said Arun Kumar, CEO of Apnalaya.

He added that the average age of people of Shivaji Nagar is around 22.3 years when the average for the country is around 28 years. “The people living in Shivaji Nagar is noticeably younger than the rest of the country. Around 47 per cent of the population is below 18 years of age and 63 per cent of the population is below the age of 25 years when the country’s average is 39 per cent and 52 per cent respectively,” said Kumar.

Recording sanitation habits, the survey indicated that the residents of the area have poor sanitation habits. As per the findings, 41.2 per cent of the people wash their hands for feeding their children and only 61.1 per cent of people wash their hands before cooking meals. Around 61 per cent of the people don’t wash their hands after disposing of garbage.

Located around one of Asia’s oldest and largest open landfills, the residents of the slums in Shivaji Nagar particularly live in unhygienic conditions and lack basic amenities including clean drinking water, toilets and a decent shelter. The survey highlighted the aspect of food insecurity in the area where 45.5 per cent of the families eat only twice a day.

Around 60 per cent of the families experience food insecurity and did not eat a single meal despite having ration cards and many of them were unable to afford food since they had to purchase water. Kumar stated that around 69 per cent of the families spend up to Rs 30 on water daily while five per cent spend more than Rs 100 on purchase of water. Kumar said there are around 200 families which don’t get adequate amount of food.

The survey stated that around 54.6 per cent of the male population and 13.7 per cent of the female population is unemployed. Kumar pointed out that the figures indicated that every second male and six out of seven females living in Shivaji Nagar is unemployed.

The average household income in Shivaji Nagar was recorded to be around Rs 7,802 which is significantly lower than the average of the rest of the country which is Rs 14,000. Only 30 per cent of the households earn more than the average and half the households survive on a monthly income of Rs 6000 or less.

