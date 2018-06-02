Mumbai: 45-yr-old stabs wife to death, attempts to commit suicide

The accused, Vishwakarma Shivshankar, was unemployed and his wife, Chandrakala, stitched clothes for a living. (Representational Image) The accused, Vishwakarma Shivshankar, was unemployed and his wife, Chandrakala, stitched clothes for a living. (Representational Image)

A 45-year-old man on Thursday allegedly stabbed his wife to death and then attempted to kill himself at his Ghatkopar residence. Residents of Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar, the couple had frequent fights, police said. The accused, Vishwakarma Shivshankar, was unemployed and his wife, Chandrakala, stitched clothes for a living. He would frequently harass her.

Nearly two weeks back, the couple had gone to their native place, where the Chandrakala’s relatives told Vishwakarma to maintain peace. He, however, felt insulted and picked up a fight with her on their return. He accused her of spoiling his name in front of her relatives, Kale said.

“On Thursday morning, the fight got out of hand, following which he stabbed his wife and then then himself,” Kale said. The wife was declared dead at the Rajawadi Hospital. Shivshankar survived. An FIR has been registered against the him for murder and attempt to suicide. Police is likely to arrest him once he is discharged from the hospital. The couple have two teenaged children.

