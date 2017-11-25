Mumbai: 45-year-old woman commits suicide, blames police inspector in note

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A senior police inspector posted in Mumbai was booked on Thursday for allegedly driving a woman to suicide. The woman left behind a note in which she stated that the policeman and his family had been harassing her over the repayment of a loan.

According to the police, the deceased, Riya Palande (45), the owner of a shop in Mulund east, hanged herself in her home at 1.30 pm on Thursday. The police said her body was discovered by her son, who also noticed that she had left behind a note in which she named senior inspector Damodar Chaudhary, his wife Bharti and daughter Neelakshi.

A senior police officer said that Chaudhary had given Palande a loan to set up her shop but had been hounding her to pay him back. Chaudhary is currently posted with the Mumbai police’s Local Arms Division. No arrests have been made so far in the case, the police said.

