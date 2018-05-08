Mumbai: 40-yr-old karate teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ 6-year-old girl

A 40-year-old karate teacher was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl. The private tutor has been teaching karate to children at a building for a year, said police.

According to the police, last month, the tutor had taken a class with the girl, a resident of the building, where he allegedly molested her.

The matter came to light on Sunday when the girl complained about the incident to her mother, said police.

On Monday, the child’s parents approached the Naya Nagar police station and filed a complaint. The teacher has been arrested and booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

