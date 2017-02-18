Mumbai: 4 held from UP for cheating man of Rs 2 lakh

Representational Image Representational Image

The cyber police Friday arrested four persons for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 2 lakh after promising him a job. Officers said the complainant had paid the accused Rs 41,000 as fees to secure him a job. When the job did not materialise, he demanded a refund, for which the accused asked him for his bank details. They then allegedly used the information to siphon off Rs 1,65,000 from his account.

According to the police, the complainant, a Mumbai resident, had applied for a job to different companies in August 2016 through Career Pro, a Delhi-based placement website. The website, which operated out of a call centre in Noida, communicated with him and asked him to submit his resume and documents for verification, along with ‘registration fee and security deposit’ amounting to Rs 41,000. The amount was paid using various means such as bank deposits and Paytm transactions.

“The accused were operating out of a call centre in Noida, which seems to be a centre for such job frauds. When the victim demanded a refund, they contacted him from the call centre and obtained his account details on the pretext of transferring him the money. They then made transactions worth Rs 1,65,000 from his Paytm account,” said Neeta Phadke, senior police inspector at the cyber police station in Bandra Kurla Complex.

After realising he had been cheated, the victim filed a complaint at the cyber police station on February 5. The police then tracked down the four accused and brought them to Mumbai Friday. “We believe the accused have cheated other persons in a similar manner and are investigating further,” the senior inspector said.

Two of the accused are from Noida, one from Delhi and one from Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. They have been sent to police custody till February 20. They have been booked for cheating and other charges under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.