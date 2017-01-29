Mumbai: Four booked for attack on constables

THE OSHIWARA police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly attacking two on-duty policemen with choppers in the early hours of Friday. The four accused are residents of a Jogeshwari house where the two policemen were carrying out a search on the suspicion that a stolen goldchain was hidden there. An officer from Oshiwara police station said around 3.30am on Friday, two policemen, constables Santosh Lokhande and one Mujawar, had gone to conduct a search at a tenement in the Anand Nagar area of Jogeshwari. The police suspected that a chain snatcher had hidden a gold chain in the house. As the police team entered the house, they faced resistance from the family members.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Soon, a scuffle broke out and three men and a woman abused and beat up the cops. One of them attacked the duo with a chopper, an officer said. While Lokhande suffered a cut to his finger, Mujawar was attacked on the chest. One of the accused, who has another case registered against him at Andheri police station, then fled the spot along with a Samsung mobile phone belonging to the constable.

The constables were later taken to the Cooper hospital, where they were given basic medication and discharged. The Oshiwara police have registered an offence and are on the lookout for the four accused for assaulting a public servant and for robbery. “We have got some strong leads on their whereabouts. They would be arrested soon,” an officer said.