Mumbai: 39-year-old man gets 5 years in jail for molesting Class I girl

A special court sentenced a 39-year-old man to five years in jail for molesting a Class I student in 2013. The victim had deposed that at the time of the incident, there was a vacation in her school and she had been playing in a temple near her home. The accused, who stayed in the same neighbourhood and was acquainted with the girl, took her inside a toilet and molested her.

When the victim raised the alarm, the accused ran away. She then went home and informed her mother about the incident.

The girl’s parents approached the police and an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 354 (sexual harassment) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

