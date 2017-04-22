Mumbai: 37,000 pending real estate complaints in State

Maharashtra will have a housing regulator from May 1 onwards. But with complaints from flat buyers against unfair practices by real estate firms piling up from across the state, the regulator will have its task cut out. Official statistics show that about 37,000 such cases are pending in various consumer redressal forums. Mumbai, the country’s highrise capital, alone accounts for 15,000-odd cases.

To reduce the burden on the regulator and facilitate speedy disposal of cases, the state government has decided to operate from three places— Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. While the regulator or the Chairman of the Housing Regulatory Authority will operate from Mumbai, the government’s selection panel will nominate a couple of members to the Authority, who would be based in Pune, and Nagpur.

