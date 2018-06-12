Mumbai: 32-year-old man arrested for sending threat letters to girl

Over a period of time when the threats continued, the girl approached the Dahisar police last week where an FIR was registered. (Representational Image) Over a period of time when the threats continued, the girl approached the Dahisar police last week where an FIR was registered. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai crime branch Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly threatening a girl by sending her letters and making phone calls demanding Rs 15 lakh, all to get close to the girl who confided in him.

The police said the accused Abhijeet Singh, who was a friend of the girl, wanted to get close to her by making these anonymous threats. As per police, the girl would get scared and confide with him about the threats which he felt was helping them get closer.

An officer from unit 11 of the crime branch said that since the past six months, the girl had been receiving letters at her house and office threatening her. The accused had threatened her in the letters and through phone calls made from public booths that if she did not pay Rs 15 lakh he would throw acid on her face or put up morphed photographs of the girl online. Over a period of time, the girl started sharing these threats with Singh, who was her friend, an officer said.

“Singh was in love with the girl and wanted to get close to her. By sending these threats, he realized that the girl was getting scared. He felt that they were getting closer and she would tell him about these threats she was receiving,” an officer said. Over a period of time when the threats continued, the girl approached the Dahisar police last week where an FIR was registered. Unit 11 of the crime branch led by inspector Mahesh Nivatkar conducted parallel probe.

The police team found that Singh would keep asking them about what was happening with the investigation. “Over a period of time his activity seemed suspicious after which we called him for questioning. During interrogation, he told us that he had been making these threat calls to get close to the woman. We have handed him over to the Dahisar police station which placed him under arrest,” an officer added.

