Mumbai: 3,000 applications received in one week for RTE admissions

Since admissions began on February 9 for the 25 per cent seats reserved in schools for children from economically weaker sections under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, more than 3,000 applications have been received.

While the online application process was delayed owing to technical glitches, seats could be allotted to two months earlier than last year. The education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which conducts the admissions, has planned the first round of seat allocation on February 28.

“We plan to hold the first round of lottery on February 28, three days after the last date of application,” said Prakash Charhate, deputy education officer. The applicants will be given at least four days to confirm their admissions before the second round of lottery is held, he said.

Last year, the application process took place between March 31 and April 18 and the first allotment was done on April 20. Only 317 schools participated then, now the number of registered schools has gone up marginally to 334.

The number of seats available, however, has reduced. Only 7,449 seats are available this year for RTE admissions compared to 9,664 last year.

Moreover, owing to a recent Maharashtra government rule, the number of seats in pre-primary sections have reduced from 3,359 last year to 1,884 this year.

According to the RTE Act, free and compulsory primary education is provided to children from economically weaker sections as 25 per cent of seats at the entry level of the schools are reserved for them. However, the state government allowed schools to choose the entry level unlike previous years when the seats were reserved in pre-primary as well as Class 1 level.

Following the new rule, more schools have chosen Class 1 as their entry level as the government does not reimburse the schools’ expenses in unregulated pre-primary sections.