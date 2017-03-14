Mumbai: 30-yr-old killed in fight over charging phone

A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly murdering an acquaintance over a dispute about charging their phones, in Malvani, Malad. The victim, 20-year-old Biru Bansal, and the accused lived in the same house in Buddh Nagar, Mahakali, in Malvani. According to the Malvani police, the accused stabbed the victim on Sunday after an argument about charging their phones.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The incident took place around 11.30 pm. The accused had been charging his phone, but the victim removed it and put his own phone to charge. The two had an argument over this and the accused stabbed Bansal in the chest,” said Dipak Phatangare, senior police inspector at Malvani police station.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused did masonry work and lived in the same house. The accused has been remanded in police custody till March 17.