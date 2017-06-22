Mumbai: 30-year-old man arrested for killing lover’s husband

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Nashik on Tuesday for allegedly murdering the husband of a woman he was having an affair with. According to the police, the victim, Sachin Chari, who worked as a driver, was found dead with his throat slit on the terrace of a building in government colony, Bandra East, on May 28. After questioning several witnesses, the police began to suspect the role of Chari’s wife Sonali (35) who works as a domestic help, in the murder.

“She gave different statements each time we questioned her,” said Rajendra Patil, police officer. Sonali was arrested after she allegedly confessed to instructing Chetan Waghela, the man with whom she was allegedly having an extra-martial affair, to kill her husband.

The police said that Sonali also gave Waghela a gold chain before he fled Mumbai. “The accused sold the gold chain for Rs 20,000 and used the money for expenses while on the run. He spent 20 days in Surat, Ahmedabad and Nashik,” said Patil.

The officer added that Sonali hatched the plan to kill her husband as she was fed up of constant physical abuse. According to the police, the couple fought regularly and Chari allegedly assaulted Sonali on several occasions.

On May 27, Waghela, a sanitation worker, invited Chari to have a drink with him on the building terrace and later slit his throat with a knife. The police has secured Waghela’s custody until June 27.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App