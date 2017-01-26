Mumbai: 30-year-old BARC scientist ‘missing’ since January 23

The Nerul police are investigating a missing persons complaint about a 30-year-old scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Babita Singh has been “missing” since January 23. She was reportedly last seen leaving the hostel in Navi Mumbai where she was residing.

Senior inspector Ashok Rajput said they had received a missing persons complaint regarding Babita. An officer said she was last captured in the CCTV footage of the hostel at 1.04 pm on January 23.

He added, “She kept her mobile phone in the room, locked it and gave the keys to the warden.” Youngest of three siblings, Babita hails from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

On the same day, she also reportedly sent an e-mail to her family members. “The family members too have made certain allegations that we are verifying,” said the officer.