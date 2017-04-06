Mumbai: 30 more escalators for railway stations

Thirty more escalators will soon be in place at different railway stations across the city and around Rs 30 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

While 25 escalators would come up in Central Railway, five will be in place in Western Railway.

“Western Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of the Government of India, has sanctioned Rs 30 crores to the railways for the provision of escalators in the suburban areas under its CSR plan. They will finish with the construction by March next year and also take care of its maintenance,” Narendra Patil, the chief public relations officer, CR said.

Fifteen escalators are already in place at CR stations and 19 more are being made by the CR.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is making 16 more in CR.

The CSR funds will aid the construction of two escalators each at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Byculla, Chembur, Panel, Baflapur and Karjat and one each at Chinchpokli, Patel, Matunga, Soon, Nahur, Mulund, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diwa, Sewri, Tilak Nagar, Titwala and Kasara

