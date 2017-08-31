Mumbai: 30 feared trapped after three-storey building collapses in Byculla

Mumbai building collapse: An NDRF immediately reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway. Mumbai building collapse: An NDRF immediately reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

At least 30 people are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Byculla area on Thursday morning. An NDRF immediately reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

The injured will be taken to the nearby JJ hospital. It is unclear whether the recent rains in the financial capital had a role to play in the building collapse. The building was reduced to a rubble.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

