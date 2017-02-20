Mumbai: 3 Yuva Sainiks get tickets, but not all in Sena happy

Shiv Sena candidate Amey Ghole (Ward 178) campaigns in Wadala. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Shiv Sena candidate Amey Ghole (Ward 178) campaigns in Wadala. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

With Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray’s active involvement in party affairs, three Yuva Sainiks have been given tickets for the Mumbai civic polls this time. Among them, Yuva Sena’s treasurer and close aide of Aaditya, Amey Ghole, has been fielded from Ward 178 (Parsi Colony, Hindu Colony).

Ghole, who has been relying on door-to-door campaigning, tells people about the Sena’s projects under way in the ward. “I have been successful in getting approval for a pet park and a garden for senior citizens. The work is in progress,” says Ghole.

Aadtiya has been advocating parks for pet animals in the city, along with other ideas such as a more vibrant night life and street art galleries. The Yuva Sena’s attempt to field youngsters in the elections is being seen an attempt to reach out the elite class in the city.

“I have been consistently following up on the development and beautification of Five Gardens in the past few years and will continue to do so,” says Ghole. He is fighting against the BJP’s Jesal Kothari and Congress’s Janardan Kirdat. Besides Ghole, the two other Yuva Sainiks in the fray are Samadhan Sarvankar from Ward 194 (Prabhadevi) and Purvesh Sarnaik from Thane.

However, Ghole and Sarvankar are facing a tough task as many Sainiks are upset with their nominations. Sainiks had protested against Ghole after he was declared the candidate, but were later pacified. In Prabhadevi, Samadhan is pitted against Sena rebel Mahesh Sawant, who is fighting as an Independent candidate.

The three Yuva sainiks, if elected, would be taking Aaditya’s ideas forward. They would focus more on innovative ideas to give a fresh face to the party, said a Yuva Sena functionary.