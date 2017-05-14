Mumbai: 3 Suresh Pujari aides arrested for shootings at wine shop, bar

Representational Image Representational Image

The Mumbai police crime branch Friday arrested three associates of gangster Suresh Pujari for their alleged involvement in two recent incidents of firing at commercial establishments in Ulhasnagar and Nallasopara. The Anti Extortion Cell of the crime branch laid a trap for the men after learning that they would meet in Kurla to discuss their next target and to divide money among themselves, officers said. “We cannot disclose what they were doing, but they had decided to meet to plan their next target,” said a police officer.

The men have been identified as Raj Chauhan (25), Ali Abbas Jaffer Khan (27) and Sudhakar Sunder Christopheria (52). Chauhan and Khan, the police said, worked at a catering firm in Mumbai and were recruited by Christopheria, who was in contact with Pujari. “We have recovered a 7.62-bore pistol, two magazines and eight live rounds of ammunition from the accused, apart from Rs. 2.5 lakh in cash,” said Dilip Sawant, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime.

The police also seized two stolen motorbikes that had been used to commit the crimes. According to the police, on April 27, Chauhan and Khan fired at a wine shop in Ulhasnagar and left a note asking the owner to contact Pujari. No one was injured in that incident. Days later, on May 7, the men allegedly went to Galaxy Bar and Restaurant in Nallasopara West and shot the manager, Deepak Verma, in the chest. There too, the accused left behind a note for the restaurant’s owner to call Pujari. Verma is recovering in hospital. “The motorbikes used in the crime were reported stolen at Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan and Kasturba police station in Borivali,” an officer said.

The police is looking for a fourth man, who they believe was involved in conspiring to commit the two incidents. “We have managed to complete the circle of catching the shooter, the firearms, vehicles and money. This will be a blow to Pujari,” said another officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now