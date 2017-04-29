Mumbai: 3 held, 1,000 packets of heroin seized

THE MALWANI police in Malad on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly carrying 1000 small packs of heroin suspected to be worth Rs 2.5 lakh. The police suspect that the trio were to pass on the heroin packets to local drug peddlers who would eventually sell it to consumers. Officers are checking if the trio have a prior criminal record.

According to the police, on Wednesday, sub-inspector Sandeep Panchangne received a tip off that three people would come near Divine school on Marve road in Malad West in a white Swift car, carrying heroin packets for sale.

Accordingly, the police laid a trap and stopped the vehicle when it reached the spot on Wednesday evening.

The police asked the three occupants, identified as Adil Shaikh (35), Imran Sayyad (24) and Nasir Lakhani (31), all residents of Malwani, to get out of the vehicle. The car was checked and nearly 1000 small packets of heroin were found in it. On weighing, the samples were found to be 92 kg, worth Rs 2.76 lakh.

The police also found five mobile phones and SIM cards of various companies from the vehicle. “We have arrested the trio on charges of selling narcotics. We are interrogating them further to find out where they procured the heroin from,” said an officer from the Malwani police station.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now