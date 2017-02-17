Mumbai: 3 die while cleaning septic tank

THREE WORKERS died and another fell ill after inhaling poisonous fumes while cleaning a septic tank in Malad Thursday. The Malvani police have registered a case of death due to negligence against unknown persons.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when four workers were cleaning a septic tank at a private residence in Malvani village in Malad. Murti Ramaswamy (35) and Maya Kashi (25) died on the spot after inhaling the poisonous gas inside the tank, while Kashi Raman (45) died later in Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli.

The fourth worker, Rajkumar Harijan (35), is receiving treatment at the hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

“The four workers had gone to clean out the septic tank in Malvani village. When they descended inside the tank, three of them inhaled poisonous fumes and collapsed inside the tank. Two of them died in the tank,” said police inspector Mahesh Thakur, investigating officer in the case.

The fire brigade was called in, which lifted the four out. According to the police, the workers were not wearing any safety equipment such as gas masks, helmets or gloves. The workers were hired independently and did not work for any particular firm, the police said.

“We are investigating the case and will take action against the accused whose negligence led to the death of the workers,” the officer added.

