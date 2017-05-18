Mumbai: 28-year-old booked for stabbing anti-superstition activist last week

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against a 28-year-old Kharghar resident accused of stabbing anti-superstition activist Satyapal Maharaj, who was in Mumbai for an event on May 13.

According to senior inspector Dattatray Patil, the accused Kunal Jadhav was depressed after losing his job. “Blood test report after the incident showed he had consumed alcohol,” Patil said. Jadhav is currently out on bail. He was booked under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

On May 13, Satyapal Maharaj was attending an event in Dadar, organised by a local Buddhist organisation, when Jadhav, who was also present at the event, stabbed him on his shoulder with a knife. The social activist was rushed to KEM hospital, where he received stitches in the out-patient-department and was discharged the same day.

Satyapal later went to Bhoiwada police station to register a complaint, which said he was attacked because of his anti-superstition campaign. The police have, however, ruled out the possibility of the attack being instigated by his anti-superstition talks.

“Patil’s brother said he had been consuming alcohol lately and does not talk much to family members. The attack does not seem to have a specific reason,” Patil said. Satyapal has returned to Akola, where he lives.

