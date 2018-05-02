Mumbai: 27-year-old posing as Salman’s relative dupes Kolkata resident, held

The accused, Kalyan resident Harshal Bhalerao, was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody on Tuesday. The accused, Kalyan resident Harshal Bhalerao, was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody on Tuesday.

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly posed as actor Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on the social media and duped a Kolkata resident of Rs 1.02 lakh on the pretext of getting his son admitted in an international school. The accused also allegedly promised the complainant that he would get his wife a leading role in Khan’s next movie Dabangg 3.

Police said the staff of a Bandra-based international school had received an email from complainant Rajat Chatterjee in April, asking when his son can join the school. In the email, he had also attached the “fee receipt” he had received from the school after he had paid Rs 1.02 lakh for the admission.

When the school checked its records, it found that no such child has been admitted. On checking the fee receipt, the staff found it to be forged, a police officer said.

The school then lodged a complaint with the BKC cyber police station. On April 13, an FIR on charges of cheating and forgery was registered against unidentified accused. The matter was then handed over to the Crime Branch.

In a statement to the crime branch team, Chatterjee said that he met Bhalerao on a social networking site earlier this year. He alleged that Bhalerao had claimed to be Aayush Sharma and promised to get his wife Soma Chatterjee — also an actor — the leading role in Dabangg 3. He alleged that Sharma later told him that he would help get his son admitted in an international school and took Rs 1.02 lakh from him on various pretexts.

The police traced the accused’s cellphone number and found it to be registered in the name of Bhalerao. A police team reached his residence and handed him over to BKC cyber police station, which later arrested him.

Bhalerao’s lawyer Ajay Dubey, meanwhile, alleged that his client was innocent and did not have any role in the crime.

