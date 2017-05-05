Mumbai: 25 years of Ladies Special today

The WESTERN Railway (WR) will Friday mark 25 years of the introduction of the first ever Ladies Special train in the world, which ran between Churchgate and Borivali. The service was launched between the two stations on May 5, 1992, and later extended up to Virar in 1993.

“The Ladies Special has been a boon for working women who had to earlier struggle to board the ladies’ compartment in regular trains. Dedicating an entire train to women meant they could travel more comfortably, which was the primary aim of the service. For the last 25 years, it has been considered a blessing by all women commuters,” said Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

The WR operates eight Ladies Special trains a day that are divided equally between morning and evening peak hours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now