Mumbai: 25 years of Ladies’ special local on board, it’s chocolates, roses and cheery commuters

Happy women in their ‘special’ train. Prashant Nadkar Happy women in their ‘special’ train. Prashant Nadkar

A CHEERFUL commuter on Mumbai’s suburban trains is not a common sight, but it’s not always that a special train celebrates a special day. As the ‘Ladies’ Special’ local turned 25 Friday, commuters joined in the celebration, as the Railways offered them roses, chocolates and lapel pins to acknowledge their role in making this such a popular service.

The Western Railway flagged off its first ladies’ local, which ran between Churchgate and Borivali, on May 5, 1992. Over the years, not only has the number of these services increased, but also their popularity among local train commuters.

“I have used the service since the year of its introduction. As the 5.39 pm Borivali train matches my office time, I have continued to use it every day on my way home, to evade the evening peak hour rush on other trains. Marking its silver jubilee is also a remembrance of my own 25-year-old journey with the train,” says Louisa Middlequote, a commuter who takes the train from Churchgate every evening.

Vidya Thakur, MoS, Women and Child Development, puts lapels on commuters at Churchgate, Vidya Thakur, MoS, Women and Child Development, puts lapels on commuters at Churchgate,

Railway officials who were in service when the train was introduced believe they help add a smile to the faces of women commuters.

“Women eagerly take up positions ahead of men as the train rolls into the platform. With equal vigour, they quickly occupy the seats within seconds of the train’s arrival. Such a service makes them feel special as it is made for them,” says Arvind Bapat, a WR motorman who has driven many ladies’ special services in his 30 years of work.

For regular users, the dedicated service means sharing the day’s events with friends they have made on this train. “As we board the local from Churchgate, we rush to get the window seats. As more friends from our group join us on other stations, we try to save seats for them. If at all one misses the journey, we call to inquire if she is okay,” says Shreya Joshi, another commuter.

What the women now demand is an increase in the frequency of such services, specially fast trains during peak hours. Starting services from different originating stations that see huge passenger footfall also remains a demand.

“Stations such as Nallasopara, Bandra, Bhayander deserve ladies’ special services during the peak hours.The three compartments for women in the other trains are insufficient,” says Pallavi Ramaswamy, who takes a ladies’ special every morning from Virar station to Churchgate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now