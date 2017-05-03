Mumbai: 25-year-old held from Uttar Pradesh for wife’s murder

A team of officers from MHB Colony police station arrested a 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh on Monday for allegedly murdering his newly-married wife whose body had been found in Borivali West on April 10. The accused, currently under transit remand, is being brought to Mumbai.

The body of the woman, who was then unidentified, was found behind Gorai depot in Borivali West around 8 am on April 10. She had been strangulated. After the body was found, the MHB Colony police had registered a case of murder against an unknown person and contacted other police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigarh and Sindhudurg to find out if the deceased’s description matched with any missing person.

“We were alerted by an informant that the victim, a 22-year-old woman, had recently come to Mumbai with her husband, few days after their wedding that was held in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. With help of the information, we identified the victim,” said Arun Satpute, senior police inspector at MHB Colony police station.

The woman, identified as Tabreen, and the accused, Asif Siddique, got married on April 6 and they left for Mumbai after that, the police said. Siddique, who worked as an electrician, came to his Gorai residence with Tabreen. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was not happy with the marriage and allegedly strangulated his wife and dumped her body in a shrubbery behind Gorai depot.

“After committing the crime, the accused returned to his home in Uttar Pradesh,” an officer said. “We will question him to further investigate the motive behind the crime and the events leading to the incident once he is brought to Mumbai,” he added.

Siddique was arrested on May 1 and the police obtained his transit remand from a court in Uttar Pradesh. The accused is expected to reach Mumbai on Tuesday night and will be produced in a court on Wednesday.

Siddique has been booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

