Mumbai: 24-yr-old man brutally beaten up in Juhu, no clue yet on accused

POLICE HAVE launched a hunt after unidentified persons brutally beat up a 24-year-old man in Juhu on March 27. The victim, Bikku Prasad, is said to be in a critical condition. Prasad, who works as a camera operator in a production house in Juhu, was found unconscious in a forested area in Mangalwadi near the Juhu Tara Road. “A person found the victim unconscious and called the police. He was taken to Cooper hospital and a case was registered. The victim has suffered severe head injuries,” said Shantanu Pawar, senior police inspector at Santacruz police station.

There are no witnesses to the incident and the police are still investigating the motive behind the assault. The victim’s head was hit by a blunt object, the police believe. The victim’s elder brother Rikku Prasad said Bikku was called to the area where he was beaten up. “He received multiple calls from some people that day, who called him near the Juhu Tara road. The accused smashed his head and left him to die there,” his brother said.

“His condition had improved after treatment and he was shifted to the general ward. But his condition turned serious again on Sunday and he is back in ICU,” he added. According to him, his brother’s mobile phone and ATM card were missing after the incident. Santa Cruz police are questioning the victim’s associates and have registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

