Mumbai: 24-year-old found hanging inside her beauty parlour

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside the beauty parlour she owned in Ghatkopar on Thursday evening.

The woman, identified as Priyanka Jaganathan, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan inside her parlour in Garden Galli, Ghatkopar (West). Police said her body was found by her mother and sister, who came to the parlour looking for her around 8 pm. According to investigators, Priyanka had two employees working under her at the parlour, but had given them a leave on Thursday. When she did not answer the door for her mother and sister, they called a nearby key-maker to give them access.

“Priyanka probably took her life around 8.30 am. She was found hanging with her own dupatta, with music playing loudly in the parlour. No suicide note has been recovered,” said Vyankat Patil, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar police station.

