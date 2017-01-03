Mumbai: 24-year-old constable died in road accident

A 24-YEAR-OLD police constable was killed in a motorcycle accident while returning home from work in Matunga Sunday night.

The accident took place on Matunga bridge at around 12.30 am when Omkar Shripat Yerunkar was returning to his Ganesh Nagar residence in Kalyan from work.

“There was a stone on the road and the constable, in an attempt to avoid it, lost balance and fell on the divider,” said BM Kakad, senior police inspector at Matunga police station.

Yerunkar suffered injuries on his head and face and was taken to Sion hospital, where he was later declared dead. The deceased was a police constable at local arms 4 at Marol police camp in Andheri.

He is survived by his father, mother and sister. An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed at Matunga police station.