Mumbai: 24 bikers held for riding at high speed, released

As many as 24 bikers who were riding their bikes at a high speed, were arrested by the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar (east) in the wee hours of Saturday. The 24 bikers, mostly youngsters, were subsequently released on bail.

According to the police, the police control room had been receiving complaints from people, especially on Saturday nights. “When we started receiving these calls around 1.30 am again, we conducted a nakabandi at the Kamraj Nagar junction on the Eastern Express Highway,” said a police official.

During the nakabandi, the police came across several such bikes. When the police asked the bikers to halt, they fled, some of them riding at high speeds on the wrong side of the road. The police chased the bikers and arrested 24 of them. ENS

