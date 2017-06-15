Mumbai: 21-year-old girl hangs self after failing BCom exams

A 21-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in her home in Kandivali on Wednesday afternoon after failing her college exams. The deceased, Sanchita Wagh, was a first-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) student at Patkar College in Goregaon. Around 12 noon on Wednesday, Sanchita allegedly tied a scarf to the ceiling of a room and hanged herself with it when she was alone at her house in Shivshankar Chawl in Charkop, Kandivali (West), police said.

It was only when the her family returned home much later that they found Sanchita hanging from the ceiling and rushed her to the hospital where Sanchita was declared dead upon arrival, the police said.

A post-mortem was conducted at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, which concluded that she died because of hanging. “Preliminary investigations have shown that the deceased committed suicide because she had failed her first year BCom exams,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Rashmi Karandikar. The Charkop police station has registered a case of accidental death.

