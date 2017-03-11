Mumbai: 2,000 app-based taxis stay off roads, 5 held for damaging vehicles

On Friday, 2,000 Ola and Uber drivers went off roads and protested in front of the Ola office at Andheri, alleging low income against ride charges. The agitation that started around 9.30 am continued till the evening. Five persons were arrested by Andheri police in the evening for allegedly damaging some app-based vehicles and snatching away mobilephones of some of the cab drivers.

Few app-based cabs were on the road and commuters had to opt for other modes of transport. “I tried booking an Uber this morning to go to office. As no car was available for almost 20 minutes, I took a kaali peeli to work,” said Rani Rajadhyaksha.

According to senior police officers from Andheri, the drivers had initially organised a silent protest. But later, two groups tried stopping three app-based taxis by force and seized mobilephones of the drivers.

“After the drivers staged a silent protest at Satamwadi in the morning, they left for the Uber office at Kurla. Around 1.30 pm, five people in two groups stopped three taxis and forcefully took two mobile devices from two taxis and one private mobile from another taxi. Five people were arrested on the spot,” the officer said.

The arrested persons are, Manikarndan Krishna, Rupesh Indramani, Dharmaraj Bhagirathi, Dhananjay Shukla and Mukesh Rajput.

They have been booked for threatening and robbery of mobile devices under Sections 392, 342, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and would be produced in court on Saturday.

“This clearly shows that the companies we staged protest against were affected. Innocent people who are helping us in our efforts must not be arrested. This is a plot against us,” an Ola driver supporting the strike said.

Sources in Ola said those who had been arrested had been trying to create panic after they were removed from their jobs last month.

Ola driver Mayuresh Gavas said: “I had taken Rs. 6.5 lakh as loan for buying a vehicle. Even after working for a year, I have not been able to return a significant amount. I had bought the vehicle thinking easy incentives and returns would help me return my loans. That did not happen.”

Many drivers fear seizure of their vehicles by banks if the loans are not repaid on time.

“According to the policy, the company generates revenue from 20% of the ride fees while we receive the rest. By claiming various taxes, the company is not even helping us with the rest of the share. Through this protest, we aim to receive better returns for our work,” a driver said.

The protest also aimed at contesting various rules mentioned under the Maharashtra City Taxi scheme police 2017, the drivers said. By mandating them to drive with cleaner fuel and re-paint their vehicles, the government had taken an unjust decision, they claimeed.

“If the government wanted us to drive CNG-run vehicles, they should have instructed us to do so. The added costs of buying new vehicles or painting them are not affordable for many of us,” Ola driver Raju Patil said.

An official statement from Uber read, “We regret the disruption caused to our rider and driver community by a small group of individuals. We remain committed to serving the city, ensuring driver partners can continue to access a stable income, while giving riders a convenient, reliable option to get around Mumbai.”

The drivers said they would protest again at Azad Maidan on March 14 in the presence of state transport minister Diwakar Raote and they might call an indefinite strike from March 21 if their concerns are not addressed by then.