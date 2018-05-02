Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Mumbai: 20-year-old dies after slab falls on him; contractor, organiser booked

The worker, Asikur Rehman Yusuf Sheikh, was sleeping in a godown in Masjid Bunder when a slab from the ceiling collapsed, crushing him.

| Mumbai | Published: May 2, 2018 9:16:49 am
Police have booked an organiser who had erected a pandal for a festival and the contractor of a decoration firm over the death of a 20-year-old worker on Sunday. The worker, Asikur Rehman Yusuf Sheikh, was sleeping in a godown in Masjid Bunder when a slab from the ceiling collapsed, crushing him. Other workers rushed Sheikh to GT hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors said he died of head injuries.

During investigation, the police found there was a festival in a temple nearby that night, for which the organiser and decoration firm had used the godown’s roof to support a makeshift pandal.

“The organiser should have taken precautionary measures before constructing the pandal. We haven’t arrested anyone yet,” said Senior Inspector Avinash Kannade of Pydhonie police station.

